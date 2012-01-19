BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 19 The European Commission has signalled it will allow German group Commerzbank integrate its troubled real estate lender Eurohypo rather than sell it, on the condition its shrinks the business, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing no sources.
"These will be very small parts, the rest will be shut down," the newspaper on Thursday cited a person as saying who is familiar with the negotiations.
Talks on the matter could be completed next month, it said.
While the European Commission has said Commerzbank must sell Eurohypo by the end of 2014 in exchange for a bailout it had approved, the unit is widely seen as too big to sell.
Commerzbank had considered offloading the unit to the government, but sources told Reuters this week it now planned to keep Eurohypo.
An EC source said on Wednesday Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia had already discussed the matter with German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10