* Stocks, utilisation rates up on month, down on year

* Backwardation keeps stocks relatively low

* Low Rhine, strong gasoil refining margins support stocks (Adds detail, comment)

LONDON, Dec 9 Refinery utilisation rates and stocks in 16 European countries rose in November from the previous month as refiners took advantage of stronger margins in gasoil to increase production.

Stocks and utilisation rates were still well below levels seen at the same time last year, however, because refiners' margins have been thin in recent months due to a struggling European economy and low demand.

Gasoil margins in November LGO-LCO1 briefly reached the highest levels since 2008, which encouraged refiners to boost activity, and that increase led to higher stocks of all end products.

Gasoline stocks showed the biggest month-on-month rise, up 1.6 percent, as demand was particularly hard hit by the tough economic climate.

Crude stocks were up 1.3 percent month-on-month but down 5.8 percent from November 2010 as refiners remained reluctant to take in oil due to uncertainty about demand for end products.

Output rates of European refiners, which have a lower productivity rate and are less flexible than more modern Asian and U.S. rivals, increased to 80.75 percent, up slightly from the previous month but still below the 81.6 percent average of the last 12 months, according to Reuters calculations based on Euroilstock data.

Utilisation rates were well below the 84.44 percent level of November 2010, while stocks were also lower as entrenched backwardation reduced the incentive to hold stocks.

"With the backwardated structure, buyers are delaying purchases for as long as possible," said James Zhang, analyst at Standard Bank.

The pick-up in stocks in November can be attributed to an end of the maintenance season, low water levels on the river Rhine that deterred buyers because of high freight costs, and unseasonably mild weather for November, Zhang said.

"However, levels are still low compared to historical standards," Zhang added.

EUROILSTOCK INVENTORY TABLE

(inventories in million barrels, crude oil intake million barrels per day)

Change Change

from in

percent

Nov 11 Oct 11 Oct 11 Nov 10 Oct 11 Nov 10 Crude and products 1,066.10 1,054.99 11.11 -43.3 1.1 -3.9

Crude oil 433.26 427.71 5.55 -26.64 1.3 -5.8

Gasoline 108.89 107.19 1.70 -3.02 1.6 -2.7 Middle distillates 390.00 387.75 2.25 -9.74 0.6 -2.4

Fuel oil 100.95 99.78 1.17 -3.58 1.2 -3.4

Naphtha 33.00 32.56 0.44 -0.32 1.4 -1.0

Crude intake 10.578 10.406 0.17 -0.48 1.6 -4.3

Nov 11 Oct 11 Nov 10 Utilisation rates 80.75 79.44 84.44

in percent

(Reporting by Simon Falush and Zaida Espana, editing by Jane Baird)