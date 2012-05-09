(Adds link to graphic)
LONDON, May 9 Cautious European refiners cut
crude oil and product stocks in April to near four-year lows in
the face of weak demand and high feedstock costs which have
continued to pressure margins, forcing some to idle units,
particularly in the Mediterranean.
European crude and oil products stocks fell 0.4 percent
month-on-month to 1,071.06 million barrels at the end of April,
with declines in crude oil, middle distillates and fuel oil,
data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed on Wednesday.
"Refiners (are) being very cautious with their crude
purchases based on high prices, poor margins and financials, the
possibility that prices may fall and low demand," said David
Wech, an analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.
European motorists have been trying to reduce journeys due
to high euro-denominated gasoline and diesel prices, while the
emergence of a double-dip recession in several countries
reflects subdued business demand.
Inter-regional flights have been particularly affected,
quashing demand for jet fuel, while reduced demand for consumer
goods has hit diesel demand for road haulage.
But crude oil prices have remained high, putting refiners'
middle distillate margins under pressure throughout April.
As a result, uneconomic units in the Mediterranean market
have been idled, and refineries in northwest Europe have been
reluctant to ramp up runs.
Total crude oil and refined products stocks were down 2.5
percent from a year ago, with the biggest year-on-year falls in
crude oil stocks, fuel oil and middle distillates.
According to JBC Energy's calculations, which are based on
IEA demand data for the same market, forward demand cover for
crude oil is two days below the seasonal norm, while forward
demand cover for products is two days above the seasonal norm.
Euroilstocks data showed month-on-month increases in both
gasoline and naphtha inventories as refineries tried to take
advantage of the strong gasoline crack in April, with values
touching over $19 a barrel.
Naphtha can be used as a blendstock to make gasoline,
particularly grades suitable for the West African market, which
attracted a lot of gasoline cargoes in April as its delayed
second quarter tender needed to be filled.
But Wech said that the relatively high product stocks level
indicated by the forward demand cover calculation came as a
surprise given the financial risk to refiners.
"That could mean that the combined effect of strongly
disappointing regional consumption and the low competitiveness
of European products in international markets is even taking
routinely pessimistic European refiners by surprise," he said.
"The adjustment will probably come with further run cuts
rather than increased crude purchases."
HIGH MAINTENANCE
Seasonal maintenance has also eaten into inventories, while
backwardation in the gasoil market has encouraged refiners to
keep stocks low. Backwardation is when prices are higher for
prompt delivery than for future delivery.
"With the very high level of maintenance in March and April,
it's not surprising to see inventories falling, but it will be
interesting to see if this picks up with the time-spreads as
they are," said James Zhang, energy analyst at Standard Bank.
On a year-on-year basis, crude oil and fuel oil inventories
fell by 4 percent. Middle distillates were off 2 percent,
gasoline was up 0.7 percent and naphtha was up 6.2 percent.
The feedstock picture will change in coming months now that
crude oil prices have started to come off. Saudi Arabia has been
pumping at near full capacity and some of the risk premium has
come out of the oil price as tensions with Iran have eased.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Wednesday oil
markets would remain well supplied even after fresh sanctions
against Iran take effect, as global crude over-supply is already
as much as 1.5 million barrels a day.
On the flip side, refineries have begun to return from
seasonal maintenance and trading houses Vitol and Gunvor have
bought two of the former Petroplus plants, which will see more
capacity back on line in coming months.
