(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON, Aug 9 European refiners left around a fifth of their capacity idle in July as high oil prices and economic gloom on both sides of the Atlantic depressed demand, effectively showing that the summer driving season peak never materialised.

Refinery runs in 16 European countries inched up in July to above 82 percent, industry data monitor Euroilstock said, but remained well below the 86 percent seen during last year's driving season, when refiners typically ramp up output to meet heightened demand.

Merrill Lynch analysts said euro zone business confidence was at its lowest level since 2009, while economic activity in powerhouses such as Germany and China has slowed down to a 20-month low.

"There is no doubt that high oil prices are a drag on global economic activity," the analysts said in a note. "The last two times that energy as a share of global output neared 9 percent, the world economy experienced severe crises: the double dip recession of the 1980s and the Great Recession of 2008."

European refiners, which already have a lower productivity rate and are less flexible than more modern Asian and U.S. rivals, saw output rates of 82.49 percent in July, a tick above the average of around 82.3 percent over the past 12 months, Reuters calculations based on Euroilstocks data showed.

Many of the plants in Europe face sales or closure as owners struggle to squeeze profits amid sky-rocketing crude oil prices, with Brent trading at around $105 a barrel.

Euroilstock data showed that despite the uptick in refinery run rates, monthly stockpiles of crude and oil products remained broadly unchanged in July. European refiners have suffered from the outage of Libya's light sweet crude, allowing their Asian and American counterparts a chance to capitalise, analysts said.

"European refiners are losing Libyan supply, and it's more difficult for refiners to adjust to new crude supply," Christophe Barret from Credit Agricole CIB said.

The inventory data was also affected by the tender in Europe of oil products under the agreed Strategic Product Release (SPR) during July, a period which typically sees demand for motor fuel spike.

In addition to these issues, worries about flaccid demand from the United States, the world's largest gasoline guzzler, also had a bearing on stocks, with inventories of the motor fuel actually increasing at the peak of the northern hemisphere's summer driving season.

Euroilstock data showed gasoline inventories in 16 European countries stood at 111.18 million barrels in July, an increase of 1 percent from June and up 0.7 percent compared with July last year.

Average U.S. gasoline demand fell sharply in the week to July 29 from year-earlier levels, dipping by 3.1 percent year-on-year, according to a weekly report from MasterCard.

"Gasoline demand in the U.S. is very low right now with the type of prices we're having," Barret added.

EUROILSTOCK INVENTORY TABLE (in mln bbls)

change from change in pct

July 11 June 11 June 11 July 10 June11 July 10 TOTAL 1,109.75 1,108.34 1.41 -22.13 0.1 -2.0 CRUDE 461.29 464.21 -2.92 -12.53 -0.6 -2.6 GASOLINE 111.18 110.08 1.10 0.81 1.0 0.7 MIDDLE 402.00 397.95 4.05 -4.28 1.0 -1.1 DISTILLATES FUEL OIL 101.40 101.34 0.06 -5.57 0.1 -5.2 NAPHTHA 33.88 34.76 -0.88 -0.56 -2.5 -1.6 CRUDE INTAKE

10.806 10.619 0.19 -0.52 1.8 -4.6 CAPACITY UTILISATION (IN PERCENT)

82.49 81.06 86.47 (June 10) (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jane Baird)