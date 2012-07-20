* Total refinery output up 3.1 pct month on month

* Gasoline up 1.8 pct to exploit strong margins

* Utilisation rate still low for time of year (Adds table, analyst comments)

By Claire Milhench

LONDON, July 20 European oil refiners increased production in the month of June to take advantage of improved margins and cheaper crude oil feedstock, figures from industry monitor Euroilstock showed on Friday.

Refiners have been under pressure for much of 2012 as the high price of crude oil has squeezed their profit margins.

But Brent crude oil futures fell about $10 over the course of June, helping overall refining margins to rise to some $8.88 a barrel in northwest Europe, up from $6.37 a barrel in May, according to Reuters' calculations.

Europe's total net refinery output was up 3.1 percent in June from the previous month, with fuel oil and naphtha showing the biggest month-on-month production gains, up 3 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

Gasoline production was up 1.8 percent from May, and middle distillates were up 1.4 percent as refiners sought to exploit the improved margins on offer in a tighter European products market.

Supplies of gasoline and diesel had fallen steadily as almost a quarter of Europe's refining capacity was offline in May. This pushed up gasoline and diesel refining margins to over $20 a barrel apiece in June.

Total refining output was still down 2.2 percent year-on-year, as many refineries remained idled in the Mediterranean. Maintenance and unplanned outages in northwest Europe have also weighed, with the UK's Coryton refinery now closed for good.

David Wech, an analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna, said that according to JBC's calculations, the utilisation rate had increased to 80.7 percent in June, up from Euroilstock's 77.15 percent in May.

But this is still low for the time of year, when refineries should be pumping hard to meet summer driving demand for gasoline in the United States and diesel in Europe.

"It is interesting to see that utilisation, as well as the gasoline share in total output, remain lacklustre in spite of relatively healthy refinery margins and surprisingly strong gasoline cracks," he said.

He added that gasoline's share of total output is at the lowest level since at least 2000. This is indicative of the weak demand from the important U.S. market.

EUROILSTOCK REFINERY OUTPUT TABLE (in ,000 bpd)

Change vs Change Change

(%) (%)

Jun 12 May 12 May 12 June 11 May 12 June 11 Total 10,855 10,526 329 -240 3.1 -2.2 Gasoline 2,479 2,435 44 -89 1.8 -3.5 Middle 5,615 5,538 77 -29 1.4 -0.5 distillates Fuels 1,289 1,251 38 -21 3.0 -1.6 Naphtha 704 681 23 -39 3.4 -5.2 Crude 10,364 10,123 241 -242 2.4 -2.3 intake (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)