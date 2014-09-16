BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
Sept 16 Euroimplant SA
* Says on Sept. 11 the Regional Court in Warsaw decided upon the company's application and announced company's bankruptcy with liquidation of assets Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEM1644320] Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.