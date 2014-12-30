Dec 30 Euroinvestor Com A/S :

* Says Frederik Rovsing, senior executive in Euroinvestor.com, sold through Christian Rovsing A/S a total of 212,823 Euroinvestor shares at 13.00 Danish crowns ($2) per share

* Rasmus Bundgaard, senior executive in Euroinvestor.com, sold through DG Byg ApS a total of 203,823 Euroinvestor shares at 13.00 crowns per share

* Says Euroinvestor.com has bought 416,646 shares sold by DG Byg ApS and Christian Rovsing A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1123 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)