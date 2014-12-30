Dec 30 Euroinvestor Com A/S :
* Says Frederik Rovsing, senior executive in
Euroinvestor.com, sold through Christian Rovsing A/S a total of
212,823 Euroinvestor shares at 13.00 Danish crowns ($2) per
share
* Rasmus Bundgaard, senior executive in Euroinvestor.com,
sold through DG Byg ApS a total of 203,823 Euroinvestor shares
at 13.00 crowns per share
* Says Euroinvestor.com has bought 416,646 shares sold by DG
Byg ApS and Christian Rovsing A/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.1123 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)