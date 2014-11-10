Australia shares slip, led by healthcare, financials; NZ edges down
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.
Nov 10 Euroinvestor.com A/S
* 9M revenue 41.0 million Danish crowns versus 18.8 million crowns
* 9M pre-tax profit 8.8 million crowns versus 3.4 million crowns
* Says still expects 2014 profit before tax of between 11.5 million crowns and 12.5 million crowns and turnover of minimum 50 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.
* Westpac enters into an enforceable undertaking with ASIC-WBC.AX
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.