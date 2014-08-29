Aug 29 Euroinvestor com A/S : * Says H1 revenue DKK 26.8 million versus DKK 9.2 million * Says H1 pre-tax profit DKK 5.8 million versus loss DKK 10.3 million * Sees full-year 2014 profit before tax to be between DKK 11.5 million to DKK

12.5 million * Sees 2014 revenue still to remain at least DKK 50 million