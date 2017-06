HAMBURG May 2 Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has received approval from German cartel authorities to purchase German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.

Production at Euromar's plant at Fehrbellin near Berlin could resume in coming days, administrator Rolf Rattunde said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)