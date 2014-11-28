BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Co proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue
* Proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue of 4.61 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.10 per rights share
Nov 28 Euromedica Provision Of Medical Services SA
* Net cash on June 30, 2014 at 0.86 million euros versus 0.33 million euros year ago
* Q2 turnover from continuing operations at 25.67 million euros versus 24.88 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA at 1.59 million euros versus 2.09 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1vUmPba
Further company coverage:
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project