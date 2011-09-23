* Year to end-Sept revenue up about 10 pct

* Adjusted pretax seen not less than 90 mln stg, broadly in line

* Says subscriptions held-up despite market uncertainty (adds details)

LONDON, Sept 23 Financial information provider Euromoney Institutional Investor said growth in subscription revenue held up during the summer and its profit would broadly meet market expectations despite market uncertainty impacting advertising and event sponsorship.

The company, a unit of British newspaper group Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGOa.L), said total revenue for the year to end-September would show a headline increase of about 10 percent on 2010, while pretax profit would be not less than 90 million pounds ($138 million).

Analysts were pencilling in revenue of 362.8 million pounds, up 9.9 percent, and profit of 91.4 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of six brokers.

The company said concerns over increased fiscal risk and reductions in forecasts for global economic growth resulted in a slowing in the rate of growth of advertising and sponsorship, but delegate bookings for events and training had held up.

"Subscriptions revenues, which account for approximately half the group's total revenues, have continued to grow at similar rates to the third quarter," it said on Friday.

($1 = 0.652 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle)