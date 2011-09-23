* Year to end-Sept revenue up about 10 pct
* Adjusted pretax seen not less than 90 mln stg, broadly in
line
* Says subscriptions held-up despite market uncertainty
LONDON, Sept 23 Financial information provider
Euromoney Institutional Investor said growth in
subscription revenue held up during the summer and its profit
would broadly meet market expectations despite market
uncertainty impacting advertising and event sponsorship.
The company, a unit of British newspaper group Daily Mail &
General Trust (DMGOa.L), said total revenue for the year to
end-September would show a headline increase of about 10 percent
on 2010, while pretax profit would be not less than 90 million
pounds ($138 million).
Analysts were pencilling in revenue of 362.8 million pounds,
up 9.9 percent, and profit of 91.4 million pounds, according to
a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of six brokers.
The company said concerns over increased fiscal risk and
reductions in forecasts for global economic growth resulted in a
slowing in the rate of growth of advertising and sponsorship,
but delegate bookings for events and training had held up.
"Subscriptions revenues, which account for approximately
half the group's total revenues, have continued to grow at
similar rates to the third quarter," it said on Friday.
($1 = 0.652 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)