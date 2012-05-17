(Adds detail, background)
* H1 sales up 13 percent to 189 million pounds
* Adjusted pretax profit up 17 percent to 48.6 million
pounds
* Outlook for financial markets remains tough
LONDON, May 17 Euromoney, the financial
information arm of Daily Mail & General Trust,
reported a 13 percent rise in first-half sales, boosted by
acquisitions, and said current trading was in line with its
expectations.
Euromoney, one of Europe's biggest business and financial
magazine publishers, said on Thursday it would continue to
pursue its selective acquisition strategy and was seeing the
benefits of moving more of its business online.
Adjusted pretax profit was up 17 percent to 48.6 million
pounds ($77 million), slightly ahead of the company's guidance
last month, on sales of 189 million.
The interim dividend was raised 12 percent to 7 pence.
"The outlook for financial markets still looks tough,
particularly in the euro zone," it said, adding it was shielded
to some extent by the fact more than half its revenue came from
steady subscription streams.
The company's flagship publication is Euromoney magazine,
and it also has a substantial events organisation business.
($1 = 0.6282 pound)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)