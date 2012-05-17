* H1 sales up 13 pct; adjusted pretax profit up 17 pct
* Outlook for financial markets remains tough
* Shares rise 2.4 percent
(Adds CEO comments, brokerage upgrade, shares)
LONDON, May 17 Euromoney, the financial
information arm of Daily Mail & General Trust,
reported a 13 percent rise in first-half sales, boosted by
acquisitions, and said it saw business opportunities in the euro
zone crisis.
Euromoney, one of Europe's biggest business and financial
magazine publishers, said it would continue to pursue selective
acquisitions and was seeing the benefits of moving more of its
business online as well strong demand for its conferences and
training services.
Shares in Euromoney rose 2.4 percent to 753 pence in early
trading, and brokerage Numis raised its target price to 817
pence from 771 pence, keeping its "add" recommendation.
"The outlook is quite challenging, partly because of Europe
and in general there isn't much economic growth. But the
business itself is in reasonably good shape," Finance Director
Colin Jones told Reuters. "It's not all doom and gloom for us."
The company's flagship publication is Euromoney magazine,
and it also has a substantial events organisation business whose
revenues rose 22 percent in the first half, accounting for about
one quarter of group revenues.
Euromoney makes about 15 percent of its revenues from
Europe, excluding Britain, but Jones said the prospect of Greece
leaving the euro zone could actually help the company.
"It would give a little more certainty to some of the
stronger European economies," he said. "Volatility of currencies
is not a bad thing. It's probably another conference we want to
run or something like that... making money from adversity."
Adjusted pretax profit was up 17 percent to 48.6 million
pounds ($77 million), slightly ahead of the company's guidance
last month, on sales of 189 million.
The interim dividend rose 12 percent to 7 pence.
($1 = 0.6282 pound)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham)