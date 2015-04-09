(Adds analyst comment, details from Thomson Reuters memo)
By Jennifer Saba
April 9 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
on Thursday named Andrew Rashbass, chief executive of
the Reuters news division of Thomson Reuters Corp
, as executive chairman.
Rashbass, 49, will take over from Richard Ensor, 66, who
retires at the end of September, said Euromoney, one of Europe's
largest business and financial publishers, with a market
capitalization of about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).
Shares of Euromoney rose 4.9 percent to 1,192 pence in
London trading. The company, which also runs events and provides
data on companies in finance, law, energy and transport, is 67
percent-owned by Daily Mail & General Trust Plc.
"Andrew has a relevant record in the financial information
sector that should provide comfort he will have views on
strategy and be able to take them forward without having to
learn the industry," said Johnathan Barrett, an analyst at N+1
Singer.
Rashbass joined Thomson Reuters in July 2013 from The
Economist Group, where he was CEO. Rashbass launched a
subscription news video app called Reuters TV in February, and
also expanded the Reuters domestic U.S. news service, which
competes with the Associated Press.
Thomson Reuters said Rashbass will leave the company at the
end of April and Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler will take
over the commercial side of the news business on an interim
basis while it searches for a new chief executive.
Thomson Reuters Chief Executive Jim Smith said in a memo to
employees that he expects Adler to "further integrate and
monetize our news and media business."
Revenue for Reuters News was $319 million in 2014.
Thomson Reuters shares rose 0.17 percent to $41.74 on the
New York Stock Exchange. The stock rose 0.55 percent to C$52.56
in Toronto.
($1 = 0.6776 pounds)
