May 15 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
, a publisher of financial magazines, journals and data
products, said trading conditions in the first half remained
"challenging" as leading financial institutions cut costs.
The company, which generates two-thirds of its revenue
outside the UK, also said the strength of sterling versus the
dollar began to have a negative impact on profit towards the end
of the first half and is expected to have a more significant
impact in the second half of its financial year.
The publisher said revenue for the six months ended March 31
rose to 195.8 million pounds ($328.50 million) from 187.3
million pounds a year earlier. Pretax profit was largely
unchanged at 42.8 million pounds.
Shares of the company, in which Daily Mail & General Trust
Plc owns a 68 percent stake, closed at 1139 pence on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
