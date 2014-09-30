Sept 30 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
, a publisher of financial magazines, said it expects
full-year adjusted pretax profit to be lower than last year,
after regulatory pressures on investment banks and a strong
pound hurt trading.
The company, which publishes the Euromoney magazine, said it
expects full-year adjusted pretax profit to be not less than 114
million pounds ($185 million) and underlying revenue to be about
3 percent higher for the year ended September 30.
Euromoney reported an adjusted pretax profit of 116.5
million pounds in 2013.
Daily Mail & General Trust Plc owns about
two-thirds of the company.
Adverse currency movements hurt full-year profit by about 5
million pounds, Euromoney said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6153 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Feroze Jamal)