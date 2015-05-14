May 14 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
, the publisher of Euromoney magazine, reported
first-half adjusted pretax profit above its forecast and said a
strength in the dollar against the pound had a favourable impact
on overseas profits.
The company said adjusted pretax profit was at 53.4 million
pounds ($84.12 million) for the six months ended March 31
compared with 46 million pounds it estimated earlier. The profit
was flat compared to last year.
Revenue rose 1 percent to 197.7 million pounds for the
period.
($1 = 0.6348 pounds)
