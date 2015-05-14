May 14 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc , the publisher of Euromoney magazine, reported first-half adjusted pretax profit above its forecast and said a strength in the dollar against the pound had a favourable impact on overseas profits.

The company said adjusted pretax profit was at 53.4 million pounds ($84.12 million) for the six months ended March 31 compared with 46 million pounds it estimated earlier. The profit was flat compared to last year.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 197.7 million pounds for the period.

($1 = 0.6348 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)