May 16 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
, a publisher of financial magazines, journals and data
products, reported an 8 percent rise in first-half profit as it
cut costs to offset a decline in subscription revenue.
The company, which publishes the Euromoney magazine, said
trading in the second half of the fiscal year was in line with
its expectations.
The company said adjusted pretax profit rose to 52.4 million
pounds ($79.78 million) for the six months ended March from 48.6
million pounds a year earlier. Revenue fell 1 percent to 187.3
million pounds.
Analysts on average had expected a pretax profit of 54
million pounds and revenue of 155.3 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.