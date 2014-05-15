May 15 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
:
* H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 195.8 million stg
* Revenue for six months ended March 31 195.8 m stg versus
187.3 m stg
* Adjusted operating profit for six months ended March 31
54.2 m stg versus 55.5 m stg
* Diluted earnings a share 25.0 p versus 25.3 p
* Strength of sterling against US dollar provides second
half headwind
* Second half underlying trading in line with board's
expectations
* First half adjusted operating margin fell from 30 pct to
28 pct
* Interim dividend 7 pence per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: