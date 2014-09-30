Sept 30 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Euromoney - trading statement
* Since issuing its interim management statement (IMS) on
july 16, 2014, trading has continued in line with board's
expectations
* Challenging market conditions highlighted at time of ims
have shown few signs of improvement
* Regulatory pressures on investment banks remain biggest
drag on group's trading and have offset improvement in revenues
from asset management sector
* Headline revenues for q4 are expected to be similar to
last year's level, with an underlying increase, at constant
currency and excluding acquisitions and disposals, of 6pct
* Underlying subscription revenues increased by 2 pct
* Advertising revenues improved from previous quarter, but
was down 2pct against a strong final quarter last year
* Total revenues for year to september 30, 2014 are expected
to be broadly in line with those achieved last year, an
underlying increase of 3%
* Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax of
no less than £114 million for year to september 30, 2014 (2013:
£116.5 million)
* Adverse currency movements have reduced year-on-year
profits by approximately £5 million, most of it in second half
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: