Sept 30 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Euromoney - trading statement

* Since issuing its interim management statement (IMS) on july 16, 2014, trading has continued in line with board's expectations

* Challenging market conditions highlighted at time of ims have shown few signs of improvement

* Regulatory pressures on investment banks remain biggest drag on group's trading and have offset improvement in revenues from asset management sector

* Headline revenues for q4 are expected to be similar to last year's level, with an underlying increase, at constant currency and excluding acquisitions and disposals, of 6pct

* Underlying subscription revenues increased by 2 pct

* Advertising revenues improved from previous quarter, but was down 2pct against a strong final quarter last year

* Total revenues for year to september 30, 2014 are expected to be broadly in line with those achieved last year, an underlying increase of 3%

* Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax of no less than £114 million for year to september 30, 2014 (2013: £116.5 million)

* Adverse currency movements have reduced year-on-year profits by approximately £5 million, most of it in second half