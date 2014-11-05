BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Nov 5 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* Acquisition and disposal
* Signed a binding agreement to acquire a strategic shareholding in Dealogic, a leading provider of data and analytics to global investment banking sector
* Dealogic's long-serving CEO Tom Fleming will continue in his leadership role
* Acquiring a 15.5 pct equity stake in a company incorporated by Carlyle Group to acquire Dealogic Holdings Plc
* Is acquiring 15.5 pct of equity of new Dealogic for $59.2 million
* Co will be entitled to a seat on new Dealogic board and to 20 pct of voting rights in respect of new Dealogic's equity
* This investment fits Euromoney's strategy of expanding scope of its activities in global financial information and analytics sector
* Euromoney will have ability to invest pari passu with Carlyle in any acquisitions that new dealogic may pursue over coming years
* Investment will be funded through sale of its interests in two businesses, Capital Data and Capital Net
* Transaction will be structured as leveraged buyout by new Dealogic
* Carlyle will be controlling shareholder in new Dealogic
* Transaction values Euromoney's participation in these two businesses at $85 million
* Has agreed to cap consideration it may receive on possible future sale of investment in Dealogic at 24.9 pct of its market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.