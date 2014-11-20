Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Nov 20 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc
* FY revenue £406.6 million
* Final dividend up 2 percent to 16 penceper share; total dividend 23 penceper share
* FY adjusted profit before tax in line with last year at £116.2 million
* Q1 trading has started in line with board's expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.