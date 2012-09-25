LONDON, Sept 25 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
:
* Trading has continued in line with the board's expectations
* Revenues for Q4 are expected to be broadly in line with the
same period last
year
* Revenues for FY expected to show a headline increase of
approximately 9% on
2011
* FY underlying revenue increase, excluding acquisitions, is
expected to be 3%
* Expects to announce a record adjusted profit before tax of
not less than £105 million for the year to Sept 30, 2012 (2011:
£92.7 million),
* Group net debt at Sept 30, 2012 is expected to be no more
than £40 million, against £88.5 million at March 31