Jan 30 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc , a publisher of financial magazines, journals and data products, said the strength of the sterling against the dollar is expected to have a significant impact on trading from the second quarter.

The company generates two-thirds of its revenue in U.S. dollars. The sterling has risen more than 9 percent against the dollar in the last six months.

First-quarter revenue increased 3 percent to 98.4 million pounds ($162.88 million).