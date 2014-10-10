Oct 10 Eurona Wireless Telecom Sa

* Announces three share capital increases

* Says first capital increase amounts to 57,536 euros by issuing 57,536 shares

* Says second capital increase amounts to 2.8 million euros by issuing 2.8 million shares

* Says third capital increase amounts to a maximum of 5.5 million euros through monetary contribution by issuing 5.5 million shares