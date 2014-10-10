Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 10 Eurona Wireless Telecom Sa
* Announces three share capital increases
* Says first capital increase amounts to 57,536 euros by issuing 57,536 shares
* Says second capital increase amounts to 2.8 million euros by issuing 2.8 million shares
* Says third capital increase amounts to a maximum of 5.5 million euros through monetary contribution by issuing 5.5 million shares Source text: bit.ly/Zy2gCj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)