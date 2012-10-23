BRUSSELS Oct 23 Belgian crude oil transporter Euronav, struggling with an oversupplied tanker market, said on Tuesday its net loss narrowed to $34.9 million in the third quarter compared with a loss of $40.5 million a year ago.

Core profit (EBITDA) in the third quarter rose 41 percent from a year earlier to $24.8 million, ahead of the $21.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The company said however, that the oil market in the third quarter was marked by a fall in demand for crude oil particularly from the Middle East Gulf caused by worldwide economic slowdown and seasonal refinery turnarounds.

As a result, the list of ships available for any given cargo lengthened and the wait before loading increased.

Since the start of the year, the supply of tonnage has increased as newly built vessels, ordered before the crisis, continue to be delivered, Euronav said. The growth of the world fleet was mitigated by demolitions of older ships.

Seasonal demand, and strictly applied slow speed policies, should allow a modest recovery in earnings during the winter, the company said in a statement.

So far in the fourth quarter, the Euronav VLCC (very large crude carrier) fleet operated in the tankers' international pool had earned $11,100 per day and 57 percent of available days had been fixed. "These rates remain extremely low for this time of the year," it said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)