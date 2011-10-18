(Adds details, background)

* Euronav Q3 EBITDA $17.62 mln vs $24.7 mln expected

* Says rates for large tankers extremely low

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 Belgian crude oil transporter Euronav's third-quarter core profit tumbled by two thirds and it said the rates it was receiving for its large tankers were extremely low for the time of the year.

Euronav's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was $17.62 million, down 65 percent from the same period last year and below the $24.7 million average forecast from six analysts in a Reuters poll.

The group said the tanker market had been in decline since the second quarter of 2010 because of oversupply, which was set to continue.

It added that the demand for crude oil was slowing slightly due to weak economic growth.

Euronav said its fleet of large tankers were earning $7,500 per day in the first weeks of the fourth quarter and 45 percent of the available days had been fixed. It said the rates remained extremely low. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Will Waterman)