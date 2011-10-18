(Adds details, background)
* Euronav Q3 EBITDA $17.62 mln vs $24.7 mln expected
* Says rates for large tankers extremely low
BRUSSELS, Oct 18 Belgian crude oil transporter
Euronav's third-quarter core profit tumbled by two
thirds and it said the rates it was receiving for its large
tankers were extremely low for the time of the year.
Euronav's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation was $17.62 million, down 65
percent from the same period last year and below the $24.7
million average forecast from six analysts in a Reuters poll.
The group said the tanker market had been in decline since
the second quarter of 2010 because of oversupply, which was set
to continue.
It added that the demand for crude oil was slowing slightly
due to weak economic growth.
Euronav said its fleet of large tankers were earning $7,500
per day in the first weeks of the fourth quarter and 45 percent
of the available days had been fixed. It said the rates remained
extremely low.
