Oil sold out of tanker storage in Asia as market slowly tightens
* Traders sell 12 mln bbls oil from Asia floating storage -ship data
BRUSSELS, April 17 Belgian oil tanker firm Euronav said on Tuesday that market conditions are starting to improve having previously experienced an oversupply of tankers, while its first-quarter profit fell by less than expected.
Its first-quarter core profit declined to $47.8 million, compared with $42.9 million expected by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.
"The market is finding greater support as owners, particularly those with modern ships, price themselves more strongly and charterers offer little resistance as current rates are still historically low," the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
* Traders sell 12 mln bbls oil from Asia floating storage -ship data
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 Most oil and gas firms in Canada's oil-rich Alberta, which cut costs following the crude crash in 2014, are looking to run even leaner, according to the author of a report from professional services firm EY released on Thursday.