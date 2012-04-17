BRUSSELS, April 17 Belgian oil tanker firm Euronav said on Tuesday that market conditions are starting to improve having previously experienced an oversupply of tankers, while its first-quarter profit fell by less than expected.

Its first-quarter core profit declined to $47.8 million, compared with $42.9 million expected by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

"The market is finding greater support as owners, particularly those with modern ships, price themselves more strongly and charterers offer little resistance as current rates are still historically low," the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)