BRUSSELS, March 19 Belgian crude oil shipping company Euronav said on Tuesday it had sold the newly-built Cap Isabella to Samsung Heavy Industries for $54 million, but would still charter it for at least two years.

Samsung would get the Suezmax size ship at the end of the month.

Euronav would then take it back under a bareboat charter, meaning without a crew or provisions, for two years at current market rates, with three subsequent options to extend by a further year.

Euronav said it would book a capital loss of $32 million to be booked in 2012 related to the sale.

"More importantly, however, this transaction enables Euronav to eliminate its only remaining capital expenditure whilst using very limited cash to take delivery of the vessel," it said in a statement. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)