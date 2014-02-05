BRUSSELS Feb 5 Belgian crude oil shipping group
Euronav has agreed to buy three very large crude
carriers and two aframax tankers for $255 million from U.S.
company Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), an SEC filing showed.
Euronav will buy the ships in a joint venture with GSO
Capital Partners, though the deal is subject to the approval of
a bankruptcy court, as OSG in November filed for a Chapter 11
reorganisation, the statement said.
Euronav was not immediately available for comment.
In January, Euronav said it would buy 15 very large crude
carriers for $980 million from Denmark's Maersk,
citing an improved outlook for the crude shipping market.