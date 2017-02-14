Feb 14 NBCUniversal, the U.S. media conglomerate
owned by Comcast Corp, has made an investment in
European broadcaster Euronews and named Noah Oppenheim as the
president of NBC News, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
Financial details of the investment were not disclosed in
the memo. However, Reuters, citing sources, reported in November
that NBC would buy a stake of between 15 percent and 30 percent.
The investment will allow NBC to reach out to 277 million
new households in 13 languages across Europe, Africa and the
Middle East.
Euronews was created in the wake of the 1990 Gulf War as a
"European CNN" and used to be owned by a consortium of
state-owned European channels before Egyptian billionaire Naguib
Sawiris took a 53 percent stake in the broadcaster.
The memo said Oppenheim, the executive in charge of NBC's
morning show "Today", will replace Deborah Turness, president
since 2013.
Turness will be named as the first president of NBC News
International. Both Oppenheim and Turness will report to NBC
News Chairman Andy Lack.
