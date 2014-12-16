Dec 16 Euronext:

* Buying orders for 1,642 shares of Gel Groupe have been registered in its IPO

* Buying orders in Gel Groupe's IPO have been served at 60.9 percent representing 1,000 shares

* Reference price for Gel Groupe's shares will be 2.85 euros at start of trading on Dec. 17 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)