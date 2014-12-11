Dec 11Euronext NV :

* Announces new service which should expand and enhance its derivates offering for clients

* Service will enable bilaterally agreed trades in derivative products with certain flexible parameters to be reported to Euronext

* Says service to be launched in the spring of 2015

* Says service will run on the TRADExpress platform

