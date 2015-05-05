May 5 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext appointed chief operating officer Jos Dijsselhof as its interim chief executive.

Dijsselhof has spent more than 20 years in the financial industry, working in both Europe and Asia at institutions including Royal Bank of Scotland and ABN Amro Bank .

He was appointed chief operating officer of Euronext before its IPO in June last year.

The company said CEO Dominique Cerutti, who resigned last month, would leave the company immediately.

Amsterdam-based Euronext, which operates stock exchanges and fixed-income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Wednesday.

