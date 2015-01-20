* Exchange operator says studying sugar, biofuels, metals
* Preparing for 2nd attempt at EU dairy market
* Has faced tough competitor in its main equity business
(Adds detail on dairy derivatives, background)
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Jan 20 Exchange operator Euronext
is looking at sugar, biofuels and metals as potential
markets as it expands in commodities following an overhaul of
its dairy derivatives, it said on Tuesday.
Euronext, which has commodity contracts covering cereal and
oilseed products, has highlighted the sector as a growth area as
competition in its main market, equities, has heated up and
following its spin-off from Intercontinental Exchange
last year.
After losing most of its commodities team during the split
from ICE, which kept its London-based commodity markets,
Euronext has since recruited specialists in vegetable oils,
biodiesel and metals, Nicholas Kennedy, its head of business
development for commodities, said.
"We want to diversify," he told a press presentation.
As operator of the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon
bourses, Euronext has been battling competitors such as BATS
Chi-X Europe to preserve its European equity market share while
keeping a tight rein on costs.
Kennedy said it was also considering the potential for sugar
derivatives as the European Union prepares for the
liberalisation of its production quota regime in 2017, he said.
But the priority for this year remained the upcoming launch
of revamped dairy derivatives.
POST-QUOTA DAIRY MARKET
Euronext said on Friday it planned to launch the dairy
products on its Amsterdam market at the end of the first quarter
to coincide with the abolition of EU milk quotas.
The exchange is replacing an unsuccessful skimmed milk
powder contract launched in 2011 with a wider offering of
butter, skimmed milk powder and whey powder derivatives aimed at
tapping into expected demand for pricing tools as EU production
is liberalised.
"In the past 18 months interest has swelled, including from
pan-European and New Zealand operators. The situation is totally
different from 2011," Kennedy said.
Building up liquidity remained a challenge given relatively
little experience of derivatives in the EU dairy sector, he
said.
The scrapping of quotas would expose EU producers more to
volatile world prices but also bring the chance to meet growing
demand from Asia and Africa, consultancy Agritel, a partner in
Euronext's new dairy market, said at the presentation.
EU milk production could rise by 11 million tonnes, or 8
percent, by 2020 compared with the 2013 level, it said, arguing
that a pullback in market prices linked to a Russian food
embargo did not change the bullish outlook.
