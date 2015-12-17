AMSTERDAM Dec 17 A court has sided with Euronext in a dispute with the Dutch government over capital requirements, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

"The court ruled in favour of the appeal filed by Euronext," Pelle Biesmeijer of the Rotterdam District Court told Reuters.

Euronext was protesting requirements that it hold 250 million euros ($271.5 million) in equity and achieve positive tangible equity before 2017. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)