UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 16 Euronext's new dairy derivatives, announced in November, are scheduled for launch on its Amsterdam derivatives market at the end of the first quarter, it said on Friday.
The exchange operator had previously indicated that it was aiming to launch the euro-denominated dairy futures and options in the spring, without specifying where they would be listed.
The new offering, which spans butter, skimmed milk powder and whey powder, replaces previous skimmed milk powder derivatives and aims to provide the dairy sector with a wider range of hedging tools as it prepares for the end of the European Union's milk quota regime in April.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.