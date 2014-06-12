BRIEF-Heimstaden acquires Ståhl Fastigheter AB
* Acquires properties of Ståhl Fastigheter ab (formerly Kretia), comprising about 90,000 sqm in Uppsala and Norrköping
PARIS, June 12 Euronext said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Dalian Commodity Exchange to cooperate on research and product development.
"Future work will include consideration of the cooperative development of new products that could benefit from international promotion and distribution," Euronext said in a statement.
"In addition, the two exchanges have agreed to mutual support of each other's commodity derivatives activities in educational programs and at events and conferences," it said.
Euronext, which is preparing for an initial public offering after being spun off by IntercontinentalExchange, operates Paris-based agricultural derivatives, led by its European milling wheat contract. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; editing by Jason Neely)
* Modi party's win in Uttar Pradesh seen endorsing reform agenda
* Repurchases of shares in course of share buyback programme 1/2017 will be carried out by Immofinanz AG or one of its subsidiaries. Volume amounts up to a maximum of 20 million shares