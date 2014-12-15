PARIS Dec 15 Pan-European exchange Euronext said on Monday that all derivatives trades done early in the day were cancelled and that the opening auction for all derivative products was delayed until further notice.

"Euronext is currently experiencing issues," it said in a statement at 0745 GMT. Some index derivatives trading such as the CAC40 future normally open at 0700 GMT. Individual equity options usually begin trading at 0800 GMT.

A spokesman confirmed that all trades done so far on Monday had been cancelled. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Andrew Callus)