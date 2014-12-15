(Updates with trading resuming)

PARIS Dec 15 A technical problem disrupted early derivatives trading on the pan-European Euronext exchange Monday before eventually resuming, in the second glitch for the market operator in less than a month.

Cash trading was unaffected by the problem, which disrupted trading in derivatives until 0917 GMT, according to a status update from the exchange operator.

Early in the session, index futures opened unexpectedly before being halted. All trades passed then were cancelled, a spokesman said.

The disruption was the second recent incident to hit the exchange after a glitch affected the calculation and dissemination of its main indices on Nov. 27. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Andrew Callus; editing by Blaise Robinson)