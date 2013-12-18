LONDON Dec 18 NYSE Euronext will
increase some trading fees on its European markets in 2014 as it
seeks to keep in step with rivals and protect revenues in lower
trading volumes.
NYSE Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels, London and Lisbon, said in a statement it would
introduce "a small number of fee increases" following a review
of its Euronext business.
"The changes are designed to drive liquidity; improve market
quality; and to align our tariffs with recent market trends and
industry practices," Lee Hodgkinson, head of sales and client
coverage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific
at NYSE Euronext said in an emailed statement.
Hodgkinson said the increases would be "rebalanced" by an
incentive scheme to attract large orders in cash equities,
liquidity schemes for additional liquid shares, exchange-traded
funds and commodities, and more than 20 percent lower overall
average fees in equity options.
NYSE Euronext declined to give any more details on the
changes.
Euronext's decision follows similar moves by rival exchanges
which have raised fees to boost revenue and offset slumping
trading volumes as well as higher technology and regulatory
compliance costs.
The price hikes, however, come as brokers are being squeezed
as greater competition forces commissions lower.
The London Stock Exchange upped its fees for
real-time data services in July and said in October they will
increase again at the start of 2014.
Last month U.S. exchange CME Group hiked its
transaction fees for nearly all its major products for the first
time in four years. Following an outcry from customers, it may
consider a tweak to the changes, one broker said.
NYSE Euronext merged with Atlanta-based
IntercontinentalExchange in a $10 billion-plus deal earlier this
year. ICE plans to spin off Euronext through a initial public
offering in 2014.