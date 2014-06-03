LONDON, June 3 Pan-European exchange group Euronext, which is set to list on three of its markets in the coming weeks, said it had hired Jos Dijsselhof as chief operating officer.

Dijsselhof, who was most recently a general manager at Australia and New Zealand Bank in Singapore, will join Euronext from July 1, provided that regulators sign off on the appointment, Euronext said in a statement on Tuesday.

Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange took over NYSE Euronext in a $11 billion deal last year. ICE plans to spin off Euronext, which operates markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and London, in an initial public offering expected later this month.

Sources said the group could be valued at more than 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) on its market debut.

Dijsselhof has spent more than 20 years in the financial industry, working in both Europe and Asia at institutions including Royal Bank of Scotland and ABN Amro Bank .

He will become a member of the managing board of Euronext and report to Group Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti.

The appointment completes Euronext's senior management team after Lee Hodgkinson and Anthony Attia were given new roles in January.

($1 = 0.7349 Euros) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jane Baird)