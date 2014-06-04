UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* All three companies set to take 1 pct stake each -Les Echos
* Orange confirms intention to take part in IPO
By Matthieu Protard
PARIS, June 4 French industrial companies GDF Suez, Orange and Total will each take a symbolic stake in exchanges group Euronext via its initial public offering in the summer, according to a source familiar with the situation.
A report in Les Echos newspaper said each company would take a 1 percent stake. The source said there "would not be any more" industrial companies involved.
On May 27 when it announced it would go ahead with the IPO, Euronext's owner IntercontinentalExchange Group (ICE) said a set of "anchor" investors would buy 33 percent and hold their stock for at least three years.
It said the group included French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, Dutch firm ABN Amro, Belgian government investment vehicle SFPI, European clearing house Euroclear, and a unit of Portugal's Banco BPI.
Orange confirmed its intention to take part in the IPO, but would not say what size stake it would acquire.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; writing by Andrew Callus, editing by David Evans)
March 15 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.