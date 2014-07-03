PARIS, July 3 European financial market operator Euronext said listings activity rose 8.7 percent in the first half to 57.6 billion euros ($78.6 billion) thanks to a "substantial increase" in initial public offerings (IPOs).

"The increase in IPO activity across Euronext markets was driven largely by the return of large-cap IPOs but also by a significant increase in IPOs from SMEs," Euronext said in a statement on Thursday.

The amount of capital raised through IPOs reached 6.5 billion euros in the first half, more than double the 3.1 billion raised in the whole of last year, according to Euronext, which itself made its stock market debut last month.

A total of eight large-cap IPOs were completed, compared with one for the same period last year, and 23 small and medium-sized company IPOs were completed in the first half, against 10 a year ago, Euronext said. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)