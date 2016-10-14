PARIS Oct 14 Euronext's rapeseed
futures posted record daily volumes on Thursday, the second time
the oilseed derivatives have hit record levels so far this
month, the exchange said on Friday.
The rapeseed futures, which are a benchmark for the
European market, saw 21,369 50-tonne lots traded on Thursday,
surpassing a previous record of 21,140 lots on Oct. 6, it said
in a statement.
"The poor rapeseed harvest in Europe combined with the
industry's high demand for biofuels and purchase of vegetable
oils, particularly rapeseed based oils for the European winter
season, lead to an increase in trading activity on the rapeseed
futures contract," Euronext said.
Activity on oilseed markets has also been fuelled by weather
risks facing the rapeseed crop in Canada, where wet, snowy
conditions have stalled the harvest.
