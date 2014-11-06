Nov 6 Euronext NV :

* Q3 third party quarterly revenue increased by 10.3 pct on an adjusted basis to 112.3 million euros (q3 2013 adjusted: 101.9 million euros)

* Q3 2014 operating profit before exceptional items was 50.0 million euros, a 19.9 pct increase

* Net release of a provision for an uncertain tax position of 18.6 million euros has led to a positive income tax item of 6.0 million euros in Q3 2014

* Expense of 12.5 million euros had been booked in Q3 2013

* Now in a position to deliver the 60 million euros efficiencies by the end of H1 2015 on a run-rate basis