Dec 3 Euronext NV :

* November 2014 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 6,54 billion euros, up 22.3 percent compared to November 2013

* November 2014, average daily volumes on equity index derivatives were slightly up at 230,036 contracts, up 3 percent compared to november 2013

* In November 2014 activity on individual equity derivatives decreased by 11 percent to 238,784 contracts compared to November 2013

* November 2014 number of transactions for total cash market of 29.4 million compared to 28.1 million in November 2013

* Transaction value for total cash market in November 2014 130.87 billion euros versus 112.39 billion euros in November last year