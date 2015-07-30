July 30 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext
said third- party quarterly revenue for the second
quarter rose about 12 percent, driven by strong performance in
its cash trading business as trading volumes increased amid
economic uncertainty.
The uncertainty arising from a possible Greek exit from the
Eurozone and a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike likely this year
fuelled trading on the exchange, which is the largest exchange
in continental Europe for trading.
Shares in Euronext, the operator of bourses in Paris,
Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, have almost doubled in
value since their stock market listing last June.
