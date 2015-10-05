Oct 5 Pan-European exchange operator Euronext NV said last month was its most active September in terms of average daily transaction value since 2008.

Uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as well as concerns of a slowdown in China weighed on stock markets through September.

Average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book rose 35 percent to 8.07 billion euros ($9.06 billion) during the month from a year earlier, the exchange operator said.

Euronext - the operator of bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon - said that Sept. 18 was the second-most active day of the year with trading of 18.1 billion euros.

Average daily transaction value for ETFs rose 105 percent to 614 million euros, compared to September 2014, Euronext said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Sept. 17 in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year. ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)